DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DBV Technologies S.A. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 47.99% for DBV Technologies S.A. with average price target of $14. Meanwhile, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $37, while its potential upside is 167.15%. Based on the data shown earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 4 of the 7 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.