DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.69 N/A -5.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DBV Technologies S.A. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a consensus target price of $17.25, and a 82.73% upside potential. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus target price and a 36.72% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that DBV Technologies S.A. looks more robust than Regulus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has stronger performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.