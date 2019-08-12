DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DBV Technologies S.A. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown DBV Technologies S.A. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 86.08% and an $17.25 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 1,041.92% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than DBV Technologies S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 45.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.