DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights DBV Technologies S.A. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DBV Technologies S.A. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$14 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.66%. Competitively Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential downside of -64.25%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that DBV Technologies S.A. seems more appealing than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 83.5% respectively. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has weaker performance than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.