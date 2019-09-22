DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3391.59 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has an average price target of $14, and a 47.99% upside potential. Mustang Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 67.06% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Mustang Bio Inc. looks more robust than DBV Technologies S.A. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 7.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.