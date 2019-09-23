DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DBV Technologies S.A. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a 47.99% upside potential and an average target price of $14. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 36.25%. The results provided earlier shows that DBV Technologies S.A. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 59.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.