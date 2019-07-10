DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Both DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DBV Technologies S.A. and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

DBV Technologies S.A. and IMV Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, with potential upside of 62.28%. Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s average price target is $11.25, while its potential upside is 298.94%. The data provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and IMV Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 19.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors IMV Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.