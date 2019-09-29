DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 0.02 35.91M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DBV Technologies S.A. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 399,356,913.18% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 1,111,351,819.76% -79.5% -68.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of DBV Technologies S.A. is $14, with potential upside of 63.36%. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 225.73% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 6 of the 11 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.