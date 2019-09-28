DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 0.00 23.06M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights DBV Technologies S.A. and Evogene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DBV Technologies S.A. and Evogene Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 398,929,336.19% 0% 0% Evogene Ltd. 1,412,990,196.08% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Evogene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 63.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Evogene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Evogene Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.