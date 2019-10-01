DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DBV Technologies S.A. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 399,356,913.18% 0% 0% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,369,636,963.70% 264.9% -173.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given DBV Technologies S.A. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 62.79%. Competitively DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential upside of 261.73%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 17.5%. Competitively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.