DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DBV Technologies S.A. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 399,356,913.18% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 220,503,261.88% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 62.79% for DBV Technologies S.A. with consensus price target of $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.