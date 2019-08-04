DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 117.27 N/A -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DBV Technologies S.A. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

DBV Technologies S.A. has a 89.14% upside potential and an average target price of $17.25. Competitively the average target price of bluebird bio Inc. is $164.4, which is potential 36.68% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that DBV Technologies S.A. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 0.8% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.