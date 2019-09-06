DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Biofrontera AG earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Biofrontera AG are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a consensus price target of $19.5, and a 91.55% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Comparatively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than Biofrontera AG.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.