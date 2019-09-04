DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is a contrast between DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DBV Technologies S.A. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 90.61% for DBV Technologies S.A. with average price target of $17.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.