DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 399,356,913.18% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 411,520,040.33% -281.4% -251.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $14, with potential upside of 63.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 16.8%. Competitively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.