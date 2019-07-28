DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.38 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights DBV Technologies S.A. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DBV Technologies S.A. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Analyst Ratings

DBV Technologies S.A. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s average target price is $17.25, while its potential upside is 77.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.