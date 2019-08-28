DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.96 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a 90.19% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.