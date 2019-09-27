DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Comparison side by side

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights DBV Technologies S.A. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DBV Technologies S.A. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Analyst Ratings

DBV Technologies S.A. and Krystal Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.55% and an $14 consensus target price. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 35.85% and its consensus target price is $55.67. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Krystal Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 39.1%. Competitively, 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.