DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, with potential upside of 89.56%. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 average target price and a 89.64% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.