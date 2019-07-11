DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.32% and an $17.25 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 65.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than IVERIC bio Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.