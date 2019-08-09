DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. has 46.27% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand DBV Technologies S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have DBV Technologies S.A. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares DBV Technologies S.A. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

DBV Technologies S.A. presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 79.31%. The potential upside of the competitors is 139.13%. Given DBV Technologies S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies S.A. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DBV Technologies S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Dividends

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors DBV Technologies S.A.’s competitors beat DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.