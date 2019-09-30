DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Comparing side by side

Both DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 399,356,913.18% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,386,540.52% -615.8% -60.3%

Analyst Ratings

DBV Technologies S.A. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

DBV Technologies S.A. has an average price target of $14, and a 62.79% upside potential. Competitively Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $116, with potential upside of 74.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.