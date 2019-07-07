DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparing side by side

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DBV Technologies S.A. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$17.25 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 65.87%. Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $31.33, with potential downside of -14.45%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that DBV Technologies S.A. seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.