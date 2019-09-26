DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Contrasting side by side

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a consensus target price of $14, and a 57.84% upside potential. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 268.17% and its consensus target price is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than DBV Technologies S.A. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 69.6% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.