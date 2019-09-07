DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.66 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

DBV Technologies S.A. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential is 90.80% at a $19.5 average price target. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $88, while its potential downside is -14.03%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 46.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.