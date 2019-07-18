DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 21.23 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.85% and an $17.25 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential -4.11% downside. Based on the results given earlier, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 80.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Chimerix Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.