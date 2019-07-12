DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.28 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus target price is $17.25, while its potential upside is 61.97%. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 65.29% and its consensus target price is $10. The results provided earlier shows that Avid Bioservices Inc. appears more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 52.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.