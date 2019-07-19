DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) Comparison side by side

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.23 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus target price is $17.25, while its potential upside is 71.64%. On the other hand, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 52.44% and its consensus target price is $7.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Aratana Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 70.6%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 45.02% stronger performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.