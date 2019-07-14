DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 460.26 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DBV Technologies S.A. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Analyst Recommendations

DBV Technologies S.A. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.55% for DBV Technologies S.A. with consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 48.6%. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.