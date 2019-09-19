DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

Both DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.38% and an $14 consensus target price. On the other hand, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s potential upside is 378.09% and its consensus target price is $12. Based on the data shown earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 0.75%. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 3 of the 4 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.