Daxor Corporation (DXR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor Corporation 11 90.11 N/A -0.17 0.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 56 5.74 N/A 0.42 137.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Daxor Corporation and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Daxor Corporation and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 22.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Daxor Corporation and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 0%. 4.2% are Daxor Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76%

For the past year Daxor Corporation was less bullish than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Daxor Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.