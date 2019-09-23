Daxor Corporation (DXR) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor Corporation 10 91.06 N/A -0.17 0.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.77 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Daxor Corporation and Sensus Healthcare Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Daxor Corporation and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Daxor Corporation and Sensus Healthcare Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 11.3%. About 4.2% of Daxor Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Sensus Healthcare Inc. has 18.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

For the past year Daxor Corporation has 11.46% stronger performance while Sensus Healthcare Inc. has -32.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Daxor Corporation beats Sensus Healthcare Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.