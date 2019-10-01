Daxor Corporation (DXR) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor Corporation 9 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 0.00 2.53M 0.84 16.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Daxor Corporation and Pro-Dex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Daxor Corporation and Pro-Dex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7% Pro-Dex Inc. 17,484,450.59% 19.7% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Daxor Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 152.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.52 beta. Pro-Dex Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Daxor Corporation and Pro-Dex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4% and 24.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of Daxor Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Pro-Dex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72%

For the past year Daxor Corporation was less bullish than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

Pro-Dex Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Daxor Corporation.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.