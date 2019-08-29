Daxor Corporation (DXR) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) and ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor Corporation 11 82.44 N/A -0.17 0.00 ICU Medical Inc. 231 2.52 N/A 2.57 99.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Daxor Corporation and ICU Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7% ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.52 beta indicates that Daxor Corporation is 152.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. ICU Medical Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Daxor Corporation and ICU Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 91.8%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Daxor Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are ICU Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46% ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8%

For the past year Daxor Corporation was more bullish than ICU Medical Inc.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Daxor Corporation.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.