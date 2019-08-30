Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Both Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.34 N/A -1.00 0.00 TETRA Technologies Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5% TETRA Technologies Inc. 0.00% -11% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Dawson Geophysical Company has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Dawson Geophysical Company’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, TETRA Technologies Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Dawson Geophysical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TETRA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.5% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares and 80.5% of TETRA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.8% of Dawson Geophysical Company’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are TETRA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% TETRA Technologies Inc. -3.11% -8.24% -32.17% -28.77% -63.21% -7.14%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company was more bearish than TETRA Technologies Inc.

Summary

TETRA Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Dawson Geophysical Company.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This division also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. The Production Testing division provides frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, as well as in various basins in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage operating in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. The Offshore division offers downhole and subsea services, such as well plugging and abandonment, and workover services; decommissioning and construction services through heavy lift barges and various cutting technologies; and conventional and saturation diving services. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.