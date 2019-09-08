Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.34 N/A -1.00 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.10 N/A -15.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dawson Geophysical Company and McDermott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Dawson Geophysical Company and McDermott International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Volatility & Risk

Dawson Geophysical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, McDermott International Inc.’s beta is 3.14 which is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dawson Geophysical Company are 3 and 3. Competitively, McDermott International Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dawson Geophysical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dawson Geophysical Company and McDermott International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, McDermott International Inc.’s potential upside is 121.33% and its average price target is $11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dawson Geophysical Company and McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 93.8% respectively. Insiders owned 6.8% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares. Comparatively, McDermott International Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. has weaker performance than Dawson Geophysical Company

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dawson Geophysical Company beats McDermott International Inc.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.