Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.36 N/A -1.00 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.70 N/A 1.39 10.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dawson Geophysical Company and Energy Transfer LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -13.4% -10.8% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.1 beta indicates that Dawson Geophysical Company is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Energy Transfer LP has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dawson Geophysical Company are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dawson Geophysical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dawson Geophysical Company and Energy Transfer LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Energy Transfer LP has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 48.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Energy Transfer LP are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Dawson Geophysical Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Energy Transfer LP has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -1.27% -21.02% -39.79% -56.85% -69.02% -31.07% Energy Transfer LP -0.93% -3.05% 0.81% -4.6% -10.11% 13.1%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company had bearish trend while Energy Transfer LP had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Energy Transfer LP beats Dawson Geophysical Company.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.