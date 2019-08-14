Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Touches $2.00 Low on Aug, 14; CLARKSON HORACE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (CKNHF) SI Increased By 17.03%

CLARKSON HORACE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) had an increase of 17.03% in short interest. CKNHF’s SI was 21,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.03% from 18,200 shares previously. With 8,900 avg volume, 2 days are for CLARKSON HORACE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)’s short sellers to cover CKNHF’s short positions. It closed at $30.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $1.86 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.00 share price. This indicates more downside for the $46.44M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.25 million less. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 13,649 shares traded. Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has declined 69.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DWSN News: 08/05/2018 – MORIEN NAMES DAWSON BRISCO AS PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC’S THIESS WINS A$190M DAWSON SOUTH EXTENSION PROJECT; 21/04/2018 – ACER: A Better Dawson Terrace Park; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dawson Geophysical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DWSN); 05/04/2018 – UBS ASSET MGMT RECRUITING HEAD DAWSON TO LEAVE: FINEWS.CH; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Rev $49.9M; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC GROUP LTD CIM.AX – THIESS, SECURED A A$190 MLN CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM ANGLO AMERICAN TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE MINING SERVICES AT DAWSON SOUTH

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company has market cap of $930.53 million. It operates through four divisions: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. It has a 24.05 P/E ratio. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $46.44 million. The firm acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including gas and oil companies, and independent gas and oil operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It currently has negative earnings. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas.