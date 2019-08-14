Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Reaches $2.00 52-Week Low; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lowered By $1.14 Million Its Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 63,300 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 2.55M shares with $46.23 million value, down from 2.61M last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co now has $2.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 3.27M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero

The stock of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.88 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.00 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $46.44 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $1.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.79 million less. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 28,733 shares traded. Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has declined 69.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DWSN News: 27/04/2018 – Allan Dawson: Bayer, Monsanto deal on track for U.S. approval by end of May: source | Reuters #westcdnag; 08/05/2018 – Morien Appoints Dawson Brisco as President; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: UBS WLTH MGMT RECRUITING HEAD DAWSON TO LEAVE: FINEWS; 13/03/2018 ANZ BANK NAMES RICHARD DAWSON HEAD OF LOANS/SPECIALIZED FINANCE

More notable recent Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dawson Geophysical’s (DWSN) CEO Steve Jumper on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $46.44 million. The firm acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including gas and oil companies, and independent gas and oil operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It currently has negative earnings. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GT, DISH, EGBN – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 10% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Earnings: GT Stock Skids on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear (GT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $129.33M for 4.93 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Fruth Inv Management reported 67,090 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 333 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De reported 693,687 shares stake. Tower Ltd (Trc) owns 15,282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 47,454 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 686 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 410,178 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 43,952 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 8,350 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 29,450 shares. Horizon Llc has 15,073 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 27,274 shares.