Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) EPS Estimated At $-0.41; Aerovironment Has 1.84 Sentiment

Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 101 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 55 decreased and sold their stakes in Aerovironment Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 19.37 million shares, down from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aerovironment Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 42 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 64.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Dawson Geophysical Company’s analysts see 4,000.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 14,609 shares traded. Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has declined 69.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DWSN News: 14/03/2018 – CIMIC GROUP LTD CIM.AX – THIESS, SECURED A A$190 MLN CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM ANGLO AMERICAN TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE MINING SERVICES AT DAWSON SOUTH; 05/04/2018 – UBS ASSET MGMT RECRUITING HEAD DAWSON TO LEAVE: FINEWS.CH; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC’S THIESS WINS A$190M DAWSON SOUTH EXTENSION PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – MORIEN NAMES DAWSON BRISCO AS PRESIDENT; 21/04/2018 – ACER: A Better Dawson Terrace Park; 27/04/2018 – Allan Dawson: Bayer, Monsanto deal on track for U.S. approval by end of May: source | Reuters #westcdnag; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Rev $49.9M; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 27.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.13 million activity.

American Capital Management Inc holds 4.7% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Canal Insurance Co owns 100,000 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 1.05% invested in the company for 285,685 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. has invested 0.68% in the stock. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,612 shares.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 67,323 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) has risen 17.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

