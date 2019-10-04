Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) At $2.14 Forms Bottom; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) formed multiple bottom with $1.99 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.14 share price. Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) has $49.69M valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 77,992 shares traded. Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has declined 69.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DWSN News: 27/04/2018 – Allan Dawson: Bayer, Monsanto deal on track for U.S. approval by end of May: source | Reuters #westcdnag; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Rev $49.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dawson Geophysical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DWSN); 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: UBS WLTH MGMT RECRUITING HEAD DAWSON TO LEAVE: FINEWS; 13/03/2018 ANZ BANK NAMES RICHARD DAWSON HEAD OF LOANS/SPECIALIZED FINANCE; 21/04/2018 – ACER: A Better Dawson Terrace Park; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC GROUP LTD CIM.AX – THIESS, SECURED A A$190 MLN CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM ANGLO AMERICAN TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE MINING SERVICES AT DAWSON SOUTH; 08/05/2018 – MORIEN NAMES DAWSON BRISCO AS PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities

Among 7 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $203.14’s average target is 19.07% above currents $170.61 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $19600 target. See Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $216.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $212.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $237.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $198.0000 New Target: $196.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $170.61. About 2.27M shares traded or 29.11% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.94 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 16.55 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Norfolk Southern Corporation shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com invested in 2.1% or 335,162 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.06% or 5,002 shares. Principal Group invested in 440,558 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) L P has 0.68% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 145,000 shares. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 3,293 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc stated it has 4,741 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Checchi Cap Advisers Llc owns 2,853 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 25,784 shares. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 39,626 shares. Virginia-based Inv Of Virginia Ltd has invested 1.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Zwj Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bb&T Corporation owns 82,050 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Rail Bridge Collapses In Missouri Flooding – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shippers Hammer Railroads With Lawsuits Over Fuel Surcharges – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top four U.S. railroads sued for alleged price-fixing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by Dawson Geophysical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.35% EPS growth.