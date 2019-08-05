Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 3 0.39 N/A -1.00 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 24 0.58 N/A 0.07 234.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Liquidity

Dawson Geophysical Company’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dawson Geophysical Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Company and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $32.25, while its potential upside is 143.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dawson Geophysical Company and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 87%. Insiders held 6.8% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats Dawson Geophysical Company on 8 of the 9 factors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.