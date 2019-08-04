Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Dawson Geophysical Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dawson Geophysical Company and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.40% -14.50% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Dawson Geophysical Company and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Dawson Geophysical Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dawson Geophysical Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company had bearish trend while Dawson Geophysical Company’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dawson Geophysical Company are 3 and 3. Competitively, Dawson Geophysical Company’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dawson Geophysical Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dawson Geophysical Company’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Dawson Geophysical Company is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dawson Geophysical Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dawson Geophysical Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dawson Geophysical Company’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Dawson Geophysical Company.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.