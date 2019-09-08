DaVita Inc. (DVA) and The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) and The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialized Health Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita Inc. 54 0.82 N/A 3.26 18.37 The Providence Service Corporation 62 0.52 N/A 0.53 105.37

Table 1 demonstrates DaVita Inc. and The Providence Service Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Providence Service Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than DaVita Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. DaVita Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The Providence Service Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 0.6% The Providence Service Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

DaVita Inc. has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. The Providence Service Corporation’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DaVita Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival The Providence Service Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. The Providence Service Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DaVita Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for DaVita Inc. and The Providence Service Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 The Providence Service Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

DaVita Inc.’s upside potential is 7.80% at a $64 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.9% of DaVita Inc. shares and 98.63% of The Providence Service Corporation shares. About 0.4% of DaVita Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of The Providence Service Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DaVita Inc. 0.49% 6.7% 7.64% 7.18% -14.27% 16.3% The Providence Service Corporation 5.39% -3.53% -14.84% -12.03% -20.28% -7.13%

For the past year DaVita Inc. had bullish trend while The Providence Service Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

DaVita Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors The Providence Service Corporation.

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). It operates through two divisions, DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers, as well as patient and physician focused integrated health care delivery and management services. In addition, the company operates DaVita Rx, a pharmacy that provides oral medications to patients with ESRD; disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and direct primary care services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,350 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 187,700 patients; and operated 154 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside of the United States. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.