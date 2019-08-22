Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Stock Value Rose While Hikari Power LTD Has Cut Holding by $1.66 Million; Osterweis Capital Management Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Has Upped by $2.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 35,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 212,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, up from 177,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 2.36M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (DVA) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd analyzed 30,800 shares as the company's stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 74,880 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 105,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 3.00M shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500.

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares to 24,430 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 10,515 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 1.79M shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% or 30,273 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 481,941 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 353,097 shares. Pointstate LP holds 0.03% or 27,600 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 154,770 shares. 503,062 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc. Vigilant Cap Management Lc holds 2,100 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.08% or 103,200 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 60,858 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.05% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 4.50M shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,739 shares to 284,814 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 14,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Invest Service Of America, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 170,263 shares. Moreover, Oak Associate Ltd Oh has 1.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Argent Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.11% stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 47,362 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company owns 353,197 shares. Orrstown Financial has 1.45% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 14,267 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 23,258 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has 10,110 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm reported 3,525 shares stake. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 204,909 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.1% or 51,053 shares. Plancorp Lc owns 3,070 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Kepos Ltd Partnership has 0.5% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 91,575 shares.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)