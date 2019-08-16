Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Upped Position; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Rose, Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 19,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 43,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 63,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 869,559 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 290,861 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, up from 256,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Davita Healthcare Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.3. About 1.65 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA); 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares to 6,054 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

