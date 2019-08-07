Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Shareholder Hikari Power LTD Has Trimmed Position; Holder Markel Boosted Equifax (EFX) Stake

Markel Corp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 1320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 35,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 866,637 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 11/04/2018 – CtW Recommends Equifax Shareholders Vote Against 3 Directors; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Replaces Interim Chief Named After Data Breach; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (DVA) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 74,880 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 105,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 2.92M shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has 0.33% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 101,153 were reported by Chevy Chase. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc accumulated 4,296 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 4,880 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 202,539 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 5,791 shares. Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 402,445 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Donaldson Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 453,784 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. D E Shaw And Com has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 27,303 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.06% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 12.59M shares.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Etsy Changes Its Tune (In a Good Way) – The Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Taking Over Your Parents’ Mortgage? Here Are 3 Tips – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Two years after data breach, here’s what N.C. gets from the Equifax settlement – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares to 24,430 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akari Therapeutics Plc by 230,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).