Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lifted Stake by $1.85 Million; Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Stake Lifted by Tsp Capital Management Group Llc

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 262,978 shares traded or 26.41% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,861 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, up from 256,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Davita Healthcare Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 1.13M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 24.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Mgmt Ltd reported 550,000 shares stake. Invesco Limited reported 76,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,588 were reported by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,198 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.04% or 10,400 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 3,964 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 40,000 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 309 shares. Geode Limited Liability holds 12,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 8,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 77 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Art has 12,244 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares to 207,261 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 30,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,457 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd has invested 0.11% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Pointstate Cap Lp has invested 0.03% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 4,257 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Earnest Prns Ltd reported 83 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.55 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 943,265 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 0.02% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 246,632 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 95,500 are owned by Macquarie Gru Limited. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,706 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.03% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 122,544 shares.

