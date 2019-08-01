Davita (DVA) Valuation Rose While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Trimmed Its Stake by $10.84 Million; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Lifted by $78.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 78.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 159,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 44,896 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 204,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 2.66 million shares traded or 30.17% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan; 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 3.08M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability owns 3,721 shares. Zweig invested in 177,421 shares. New York-based Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pentwater LP accumulated 0.32% or 900,000 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited invested in 21,445 shares. 387,753 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Beach Point Management LP holds 4.49% or 638,689 shares. Eminence Cap Lp stated it has 2.33% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cwm has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Harber Asset Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 308,205 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 7,750 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tekne Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.21% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Landscape Cap Lc has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 32,871 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 647,259 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 7,329 shares to 10,050 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 165,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.