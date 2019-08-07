Davita (DVA) Shareholder Continental Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.65 Million as Share Price Rose; Country Trust Bank Has Cut Its Position in Twenty First Century Fox (FOXA) by $63.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 152.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 30,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 50,596 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 223,162 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – DaVita Endorses International Initiative Aimed at Helping Give Patients a Voice in Kidney Care Trials and Research; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Twenty First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 632,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 632,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Twenty First Century Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 396,182 shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 14/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TV EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH REGULATOR, AND THEN SECRETARY OF STATE AT APPROPRIATE TIME; 10/04/2018 – Fox Networks Group Says It Is Cooperating Fully With European Commission Inspection — Fox Representative; 03/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO UPDATE PUBLISHED BY UK CMA; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Create New Co Upon Completion of Sky Takeover; 25/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: Sky says it is withdrawing its recommendation to shareholders to accept 21st Century Fox’s takeover; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. is moving on from Vanessa with Fox host Kimberly Guilfoyle; 19/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Common (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 134,988 shares to 135,311 shares, valued at $24.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Company Common (NYSE:HAL) by 46,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate (CSJ).

